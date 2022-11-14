Great Western Highway, Kelso reopens for all traffic

The Great Western Highway at Kelso has reopened for all traffic.
Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell, from Chifley Police District, confirmed one lane had been opened in both directions, at around 8.15pm on Monday evening.
"Traffic control is in place but there is one lane open heading east and one lane open for west bound traffic, and is open to all vehicles, everything from small cars to trucks," he said.
With traffic in the area still built up, he asked all motorists to exercise patience.
EARLIER:
AS of 7.05pm Monday, the Great Western Highway is open to heavy vehicles and four-wheel drives.
One lane of traffic has been able to be reopened after flooding earlier in the day, with traffic control and contra flow in place.
Bathurst Regional Council made the announcement in a Facebook post Monday evening.
The announcement also included an update on Eleven Mile Drive, which is now open for light vehicles, but local traffic only.
MORE FLOOD NEWS:
Vale Road, Sofala Road, O'Connell Road, Fremantle Road (down to one lane at Frog Hollow), and Duramana Road have also reopened to traffic, but motorists should still use caution when travelling through the area.
The following Bathurst roads, as of 7.15pm Monday, remain closed to all traffic:
For more updates on road closures, check Live Traffic or the Bathurst Regional Council Facebook page.
Do not enter floodwaters under any circumstances.
