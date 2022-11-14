Molong has been left devastated by a record-breaking flood, one many long-time residents have deemed worse than the 2005 disaster.
And while the sheer volume of water had the town on its knees, it didn't take long for the community to rally.
Hundreds of people flocked to Bank Street to help with the clean-up.
Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman was there to snap these incredible photos.
