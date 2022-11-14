Western Advocate
Macquarie River level drops below moderate flood on Tuesday morning

By Bradley Jurd
Updated November 15 2022 - 9:31am, first published 9:30am
AS BATHURST wakes following a flood-ravaged Monday, there will be some respite knowing that the level of the Macquarie River has dropped substantially.

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

