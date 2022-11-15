COVID-19 lockdowns gave people the time to dip into their creativity, and now they have a chance to put their work on show.
The Evans Arts Council will run its annual Craft Show and Sale on Sunday, November 27.
Typically the event has a competition element, but this year it has been described as "more of a show and tell".
People can enter their works into the show for sale or just to display.
Craft show coordinator Sue Cowdroy said there has been good interest in the event so far, but the hope is more people will enter their work.
"We're hoping to build it back up, but of course COVID did to us what it did to everybody else, and so we're building back up," she said.
People can download the entry form from the Evans Arts Council Facebook page or can get a copy from Bathurst Library.
Entries for the show close on Friday, November 18, and the pieces will need to be dropped off at Bathurst Panthers strictly between 1pm and 3pm on Saturday, November 26.
It is free to enter works, however, the arts council is encouraging people to make a donation when they drop off their entries.
For people who don't have anything to enter into the show, they can still come along to view the crafts and make some purchases if anything catches their eye.
"Coming up to Christmas, people might like to buy homemade crafted items for Christmas presents," Ms Cowdroy said.
In addition to the exhibition and sale, the craft show will include a silent auction of one of Meryl Kolhoff's tea cosies and a beautiful cross stitch.
There will be a raffle, demonstrations and a table of odd crafty supplies for people to make an offer on.
