Western Advocate

Evans Arts Council invites amateur crafters to enter Craft Show and Sale

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated November 15 2022 - 3:15pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Evans Arts Council members Cheryl Armstrong, Shirley Walsh and Sue Cowdroy. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

COVID-19 lockdowns gave people the time to dip into their creativity, and now they have a chance to put their work on show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.