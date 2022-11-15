Western Advocate
Emily Bennett currently holds 400, 800, 1,500m Bathurst Athletics Club under 17 girls records

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated November 16 2022 - 9:21am, first published November 15 2022 - 4:30pm
ELECTRIFYING Emily - it might not be her nickname now, but with three Bathurst Athletics Club records to her credit this season it could be how we all soon refer to Emily Bennett.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

