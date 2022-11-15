ELECTRIFYING Emily - it might not be her nickname now, but with three Bathurst Athletics Club records to her credit this season it could be how we all soon refer to Emily Bennett.
Since moving to Bathurst around 18 months ago, Bennett has made her impact felt on the sporting scene - she's already been praised for being an 'unbelievable' triathlete.
But at the moment it is on the track at Bathurst Athletics Club nights that Bennett has been impressing.
Since the season began in October, Bennett has become the owner of the 400 metres, 800m and 1,500m under 17 girls records.
"I was pretty surprised to have broken the records, I have done a lot of training, so I guess have been working to get those records, but to get them is pretty cool," the 15-year-old said.
"This is definitely very new for me, so it's exciting."
Given Emily's mother Melanie ran at the Commonwealth Games, it is no surprise to hear she acted as an inspiration for her daughter to become involved with athletics.
But Emily has her own passion for the sport as well as dedication and desire.
"Mum definitely got me into it because she was a runner herself," Bennett said.
"I started training in New Zealand and there was an awesome group over there to train with and that just really got me into running.
"I run four to five times a week and it consists of speed sets, long runs and hill sets, so I've been doing that for about one and a half years.
"I also have two to three swims in there and I used to to some cycling and I'm starting to get back into it now."
Bennett's 1,500 metres record run came on October 17. She covered the distance in a time of 5:36.51 - shattering the old mark of 6:15.30 set in 2010 by Gabrielle Casey.
She was challenged by friend Renelle Donges, who did a 5:40.65.
"I didn't know that the old record was 12 years old, so that was pretty crazy," Bennett said.
"Renelle is so nice as well and I've actually started training with her. She's a great competitor and really good to race with.
"Renelle's brother Ethan, he did five minutes for the 1,500 so next time we do the 1,500 I'll be hoping to try and to stay on him and do a PB."
As for the 800m record, which came on November 7, it was again a case of electrifying Emily.
She clocked a 2:34.982 on a wet grass track to beat the old mark set in 2012 by nearly seven seconds.
"That was a really good race, I just went for it that race and it felt really good," she said.
While she was surprised with both those record runs, Bennett explained they are events she has been working on.
"I'm training right now for the 800-1,500 middle distance races. A few weeks ago I was training for state and I raced the 800 and 1,500 there, so that's what I was working towards," she said.
"I went pretty well at state, in the 1,500 I did a really big PB and came 10th in the final, and in the 800 I was the eighth qualifier for the final, but I didn't get to race because we had to leave."
As for the 400m Bathurst record, well that came as a surprise as too.
Bennett explained her main goal was to make sure she finished ahead of sister her Lucy.
"I was happy to beat my sister because she's also really fast, she's a sprinter. I thought 'I can't let my little sister beat me' so I just went for it the entire way," she said.
Going for it the entire way. It was electrifying Emily!
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.