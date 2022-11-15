Western Advocate
Finlay Grabham, Grace Farmilo named best and fairest for 2022 CSU Mungoes season

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated November 16 2022 - 9:15am, first published November 15 2022 - 3:00pm
CSU Mungoes' Finlay Grabham and Grace Farmilo have been named the CSU Mungoes' best and fairest award recipients for the 2022 season.

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

