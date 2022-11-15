CSU Mungoes' Finlay Grabham and Grace Farmilo have been named the CSU Mungoes' best and fairest award recipients for the 2022 season.
In a year of exciting changes for the university club, where they ventured into the Woobridge Cup competition for the first time, Grabham and Farmilo were two key pieces of the Mungoes' charge towards finals campaigns.
The Mungals finished the season in fourth place on the ladder and the men's side were eighth, as both sides showed that they were well and truly competitive in a tougher arena.
As a bonus, Grabham picked up the player's player for the men's side along with his best and fairest prize.
Grabham, who leaves CSU for Sydney next year, said it's a great way to end his time with the club.
"To be recognised by your coach and your teammates for those awards feels really nice," he said.
"It always feels great when you're recognised by players who you want to play with every week. Player's player is a special award and winning best and fairest is great as well.
"We weren't sure how we'd go so it was great to make finals in our first year in a new comp. I feel like all the boys developed well, we stood up, we didn't have any paid players in our team and we had a great year all-round."
"The girls did a great job, coming fourth. They were a strong side with a lot of good players and they were a standout for the club. It was great watching them every week."
Grabham is one of several Mungoes who will leave the club in 2023 but he's hopeful that a great first season in the Woodbridge Cup will give the club a great platform to build off for the future.
"I'll be moving to Sydney and trying my luck up there and playing a bit of footy where I can," Grabham said.
"I know there's a lot of uni boys who are keen to keep it going. It's disappointing that we didn't get the win and our season came to an end in finals against Peak Hill but, looking back, I've got a bunch of great memories and mates for life out of it."
Clubperson of the year prizes were won by Bek Giffin and Kurt Norton.
Blake Schaefer, Riley Scelly and Grace Bickmore-Hutt were awarded life membership to the club.
Mungals five-eighth Sam Hurst was the player's player and also finished the year as the team's top point scorer.
Halfback Georgia Woodhouse claimed the top tries and best back prizes.
Millie Smith and Pat Duggan were rookies of year, Fallon Attwater was the Mungals' best middle, Zac Hunt was the men's best forward and the most improved prizes went to Caitlin Blackford and Koen Gillespie.
Joe Coady was another double award winner, with the five eighth being top point scorer and the best back.
Coaches awards were won by Hannah Meier and Kane Arriola, Lachlan Balcombe was the men's top try scorer, Andrew Bennett won the ticker award and Keiran Pingiaro was the president's award winner.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
