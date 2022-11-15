INITIAL assessments appear to positive for the state of Bathurst's Cooke Hockey Complex after flood waters reached the venue, which almost entirely submerged one of the three fields.
While club members will have to wait for waters to completely recede before they can accurately assess the damage it appears at this stage that the fields have not suffered any significant damage.
The clubhouse also managed to avoid any water damage after the car park found itself submerged during the flood's peak.
Field one, closest to the clubhouse, found itself almost completely submerged while water also partially covered the other two fields.
Cooke Hockey Complex centre manager Mel Bestwick said that while the only assessments they've made so far have been from a distance they've been encouraging.
"All three fields got touched to different extents. Turf one, in front of the clubhouse, was the one that got the most water," she said.
"The water base looks to have been relatively unscathed from what we could tell last night, It was comforting to see last night that the water had receded a fair bit.
"Fingers crossed that it's just a clean up and we can get back to using them."
Bestwick said the club is thankful to have, at this stage, avoided structural damage to the field cover.
That's a situation that other clubs around the region have not been so fortunate with.
"We've found in previous floods that if the water comes in with force then it has a tendency to get in under the mats," Bestwick said.
"That then causes what we sadly saw at Molong, which is pretty much a write-off. We're feeling for them and also Parkes, though I'm not sure what the condition of their fields are like, but they're in a similar situation as well.
"If the water comes in with force we'd find ourselves in trouble, and until the water goes down we won't know the true extent, but last night it was still flat. We didn't notice any rippling or anything from outside the fence.
"We'll give it a deep clean and make sure it's 100 per cent safe before anyone steps back on the field. There's no lifting at the edges so there's a possibility that we've come out of this pretty well."
Hockey might be best known as a winter sport but the Bathurst fields see plenty of use during the summer season.
That's especially the case for junior development and high performance programs, which have been affected greatly by the flooding.
"We run a summer competition on Tuesday and Wednesday night. We have over 200 players in those competitions," Bestwick said.
"Our COD, Centre of Development program, is also underway. We were due to hold a session on Thursday night. We go into weekend sessions for the COD and Western Region Academy of Sport.
"Our kids are still training because they're all attending various state selections in the next six months."
