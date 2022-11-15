Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Cooke Hockey Complex believed to have escaped major damage after flood waters reach Bathurst fields

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated November 15 2022 - 11:42am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

INITIAL assessments appear to positive for the state of Bathurst's Cooke Hockey Complex after flood waters reached the venue, which almost entirely submerged one of the three fields.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.