Western Advocate

Some big events for the city, and then came the rain and the floods | Mayor's say

By Mayor Robert Taylor
November 17 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Robert Taylor and Deputy Premier Paul Toole at Rockley recently. Picture supplied

I WOULD like to praise everyone who was involved in the flood response earlier this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.