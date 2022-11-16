I WOULD like to praise everyone who was involved in the flood response earlier this week.
Our community was faced with record-breaking rainfall that saw river levels rise quickly.
Thank you to our emergency services personnel and the many other volunteers who worked around the clock to assist everyone who was affected and keep our community safe.
We are fortunate that most of our city was protected by our strong flood mitigation infrastructure with a levee system in place that saved a lot of properties, roads and facilities.
My thoughts do go out to the many other regional communities who are doing it tough right now.
Another weekend of bargains to come
LAST weekend was the first of two big weekends of garage sales in Bathurst.
The event is a great way to learn about extending the life of goods, re-sell unused items and learn about the circular economy.
It is also an opportunity to make some money or grab a bargain.
If you missed out, you have another chance this weekend, November 19 to 20.
For more information, visit www.bathurst.nsw.gov.au.
Bathurst International boosts city's reputation
IT was a great weekend of motor racing at the inaugural Supercheap Auto Bathurst International.
The event had racing categories with an international flavour with open wheel race cars, touring cars and GT sports cars with huge overseas fan bases who watched the event from all over the globe further increasing our city's reputation as a must-visit destination.
The off-track events including the track to town, driver signings and the concert in Machattie Park were very popular with families and I would like to thank the state government for funding the events.
Rockley Gardens and Art Festival
THE Rockley Gardens and Art festival was held on Saturday.
It was the fourth year of the festival, which featured music, activities and an arts trail showcasing the artworks of Rockley's artists.
There was also an exhibition of works by glass artists from around the central west.
It was wonderful to see the creations and meet so many talented people from our region.
