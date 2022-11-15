Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video
Photos

Bathurst Aqua Park opening date delayed due to flood damage

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
November 16 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Water at Chifley Dam climbed well up the bank, affecting the setup of the Bathurst Aqua Park. Picture supplied

THE Bathurst Aqua Park has been forced to delay its opening weekend after being caught up in the floods this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.