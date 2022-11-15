Bathurst and its surrounding areas have experienced varying degrees of flooding during its history as a result of flooding of the Macquarie River.
The most severe flooding in recent memory was experienced in 1986 and 1998.
Monday's (November 14) flooding in Bathurst saw fast-flowing river rises, peaking at 6.65 metres, just slightly under the 1998 record of 6.7m.
The 2022 high river levels came after Bathurst was smashed by 86.4 millimetres of rain in a 24-hour period to 9am on Monday morning. This is the most amount of rain in a single 24-hour period, which was set back in February 1997 when 92mm fell.
