FLOOD water may have subsided in Bathurst and surrounding areas, but for some unlucky Perthville residents, this is not the case.
Nicole Pears, who resides on a one-acre property in Perthville was inundated with flood waters last week, which have left damage caused by an unexpected source - pieces of road and tar.
"We actually have tar inside our paddock now," Ms Pears said.
"We couldn't move it so we just had to leave it inside the paddock and we stood the fences up before they came and pushed the tar off the road."
Though Ms Pears understands that there are certain risks that come with living in an area that is prone to flooding, she feels that the effects of the flooding have only increased in recent years.
Ms Pears believes that this is due to decisions to alter the road, including an extra culvert.
"So it's the tunnel that goes under the road, we never had one at the Perthville end of our property before, they added it and that's the bit [of road] that actually flattened the fence, because of the sheer volume of water coming through it as well as the water crossing over the road," she said.
"When they changed the road ... the bit that made the fence fall over is because of a pipeline under the road as well as the water going over the road ... and they changed the table drains ... and obviously because there was so much water this time.
"I understand the flood is a natural thing that you can't control, but my place never dries because of the poor drainage now."
Due to the collapse of the fences, Ms Pears was forced to enter the flood water to manually re-erect them, in order to ensure the safety of her horses.
"Yesterday we had to go and physically pull up a fence, we had to move pieces of tar that were bigger than us, my husband is six foot tall and this tar is massive, so we had to stand there and break it off by hand, standing in the flood waters, to make the fence stand up so we could have the horses there because everywhere else was under water," she said.
This inundation of water on the Pears' property is something that has not gone unnoticed by other townspeople.
"All the residents of Perthville have said that they've watched the progression of our place, that went from a single paddock that would flood and then dry up and drain away eventually, now to the entire farm going under water," she said.
"People make fun of us, calling us the 'Perthville lake', and there are paddocks further up from us ... that are closer to the creek ... and they drain faster than we do, and they're flat, our paddock is not dead flat at all."
Naturally, the events of this week have been overwhelming for Ms Pears.
"It's been exhausting, mentally and physically," she said.
"We had very little sleep, as you can imagine, with the storms and knowing that it was coming and the flooding, we can hear it. It sounds like we're near the ocean, we can hear it roaring and creeping towards us."
The exhaustion from these issues has only been exacerbated by what Ms Pears described as a lack of response from council.
"It frustrates me that people make fun of it, the council disregard you," Ms Pears said.
"Unless I hound them [council] I get no replies at all.
"They sent surveyors out more than a month ago to check the drainage and still nothing ... council's denying that they changed anything to the road, but they added an entire culvert and changed the way the table drains."
Ms Pears said these changes had resulted in unprecedented occurrences during recent periods of record rainfall.
"We've certainly never had the road come off and flatten the fence before, that was new," Ms Pears said.
Bathurst Regional Council was contacted for comment on this story but was unable to provide a response by publication deadline.
