Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video

NSW State Emergency Services commissioner Carlene York declares response to flood emergency in western NSW biggest in state's history

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated November 15 2022 - 3:02pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW State Emergency Services commissioner Carlene York has labelled the unfolding flood emergency in the Central West as the biggest flood response operation in NSW's history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.