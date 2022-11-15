AFTER heavy rainfalls and flash flooding, Bathurst residents can take a big sigh of relief for the forecast across the next week.
According to Weatherzone, Bathurst is unlikely to endure any heavy rainfall similar to what fell across Sunday and Monday.
The Macquarie River's level will mainly be guided by the rainfall up stream, but overall, meteorologists aren't expecting any major rainfall across the next week and a half.
"It's pretty quiet at the moment with a high pressure system pushing through the [Great Australian] Bight," Weatherzone meteorologist Andrew Schmidt said.
"The next trough is looking to cross Bathurst on Sunday. In terms of heavy rainfall, it's not looking that bad. It'll depend on whether there's a storm in that. It could roughly be only 1-10mm."
Beyond Sunday, Mr Schmidt said the forecast is looking "quite pleasant".
"At the moment, it's looking quite pleasant for Bathurst. It's looking relatively quiet from out to next Thursday [September 24], in terms of rainfall," he said.
"There might be a light shower here or there but nothing more than 5mm."
There is expected to be a brief cold snap this Wednesday though.
"One thing to consider, it'll actually be a bit cooler on Wednesday. We're looking at a maximum of 12 degrees and a low of 4," he said.
"The average for November is 24, so it's well below the minimum but it's expected to warm up later in the week."
Flood waters came after Bathurst was flogged by 86.4 millimetres of rain in the 24 hours to 9am on Monday morning.
The Macquarie River peaked at 6.65 metres on Monday afternoon, but the river level dropped significantly overnight, dropping into the minor flood level of four metres by midday on Tuesday.
