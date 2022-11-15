Western Advocate
No major rainfall expected for Bathurst in next week and a half

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated November 15 2022 - 4:28pm, first published 4:00pm
A swollen Macquarie River near Eglinton bridge on Monday. Picture by Amy Rees.

AFTER heavy rainfalls and flash flooding, Bathurst residents can take a big sigh of relief for the forecast across the next week.

