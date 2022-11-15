WHEN first looking at potential venues for the new TCR World Tour, series founder Marcello Lotti had one firm request - include Mount Panorama.
For the Italian who developed the touring car platform known as TCR in 2014, Bathurst's iconic circuit was his first target as a host track for the world tour.
"When we decided to select nine events the first thing that I said was 'I need to go to Bathurst'. That's what I said to my people, for me there was one target first," Lotti said.
The TCR Australia Series was launched in 2019 and though the motor sport market was not the easiest to break into, Lotti has been happy with its progress.
Will Brown won the maiden Australian title and went on to claim a full-time Supercars seat, while the likes of Bathurst 1000 champions Chaz Mostert and Garth Tander have raced in the TCR Series as well.
"It think it is growing well," Lotti said.
"You have to consider that Australia was not an easy country to introduce a new touring car category into because of Supercars, that has a long time history here."
On Sunday the 2022 TCR Australia Series held its finale at Mount Panorama as part of the inaugural Bathurst International.
Lotti was on hand to witness it and while he was familiar with Bathurst's famous circuit, seeing it in person for the first time still amazed him.
"I decide to come to Bathurst because it's magic, for me it was my first time and I was excited to be here," he said.
"I did a lap [Saturday] with a crazy driver of the safety car and I have to tell you, it was impressive."
A day before Tony D'Alberto clinched the TCR Australia crown, WSC Group president Lotti revealed that Mount Panorama would host one of the world tour rounds.
The Mount world tour round, one of two which will be held in Australia, will be a headline act for the 2023 Bathurst International.
Lotti said it didn't take long after the official announcement to start receiving "positive comments from all over parts of the world."
For him, the prospect of seeing Australia's TCR drivers racing against international talents at Mount Panorama is tantalising.
"I am happy for two reasons, because it [the Mount] is very nice, like really amazing, and secondly because actually with the World Tour coming with really professional drivers of the touring car, [and] you have a very good entry with the young talent you have here in Australia, that I am curious to see," he said.
"Especially here, I don't think that 30-minute two times, or probably three times of free practice will make confident the professional drivers on this kind of track.
"I am very curious, it will be very exciting to see."
By being one of the world tour host tracks - it will visit four continents - Bathurst will play a role in an exciting new step for TCR.
It's a series which already has a strong international following.
"We decided to have this concept because the platform today of TCR, we have 360 events in the world, we have 39 cities and more than 1,200 cars that are running," Lotti said.
The other Australian track to host a TCR World Tour round is expected to be revealed soon.
