Hotels in Bathurst were completely sold out yesterday due to road closures

By Alise McIntosh
Updated November 16 2022 - 12:29pm, first published 9:30am
The Knickerbocker Hotel licensee Scott McGuire said the hotel's accommodation was fully booked due to the floods. Picture by Alise McIntosh

IT was more than properties and paddocks that were inundated due to flooding in Bathurst on Monday, November 14.

