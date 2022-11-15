IT was more than properties and paddocks that were inundated due to flooding in Bathurst on Monday, November 14.
Accommodation was booked out in the area, with Bathurst residents, and those travelling through town snatching up the last of the available rooms in hotels and motels in the Central Business District (CBD).
The Knickerbocker Hotel, The George Hotel and Littomore Hotels and Suites Bathurst were all fully booked, following road closures in the afternoon.
Office manager of Littomore Hotels and Suites Bathurst Jaden Ale was working alone when he was overloaded with calls from concerned citizens.
"I was here by myself, it was very chaotic," he said.
"We had calls non-stop after 3pm. Everybody was panicking."
Mr Ale said that though the morning at Littomore was fairly quiet, the afternoon was anything but.
"It was pretty quiet until 2pm and soon after that, the roads started to close and everyone was starting to close up. I received a lot of cancellations from people who were trying to get to Bathurst, so I had to cancel their bookings but then the people who were stuck here started taking up all of those bookings," he said.
"It was pretty hectic for a while."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Licensee of The Knickerbocker Hotel Scott McGuire was faced with a similar predicament, with the added stress of staff shortages due to the road closures.
"We were booked out," Mr McGuire said.
"It was busy but the problem being too, that we had a few staff that couldn't get here so we were very busy with that."
Another hotel in the CBD that was entirely booked out, was The George Hotel.
The George Hotel licensee Wayne Marvin, tried to do everything in his power to ensure the hotel could provide accommodation for those in need, all at an honourable price.
"We filled all of our rooms last night," he said.
"We had a lot of guests who had already booked, and we had five rooms left and we sold those out within about 10 minutes of the bridge being closed, and we were honourable, we sold our rooms at a standard rate."
Due to the high demand for accommodation, Mr Marvin said that they resorted to calling those who had booked prior to the flood crisis, to check whether they were still in need of their rooms.
"We also had some of the APA pipeline people staying, they've booked a whole heap of rooms and we rang some of them to ask them if they were going to be staying, and one guy was still in Melbourne and he said 'no, I'm not going to be there tonight,' so we released the room," he said.
Though staff at The George Hotel tried their utmost to ensure that those in need had a comfortable place to sleep in the midst of the flood crisis, Mr Marvin said their was only so much he could do.
"It was just one of those things where we had to turn people away," he said.
"If we had of had 100 rooms, we would have been able to sell them."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.