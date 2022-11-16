IT has been a particularly challenging time for our region, with a significant gas outage followed closely by one of the biggest flooding events on record.
Both events have caused significant disruptions to everyday life for everyone across the Bathurst electorate.
I want to thank each and every resident who has adapted and responded to these challenges to keep our businesses, schools and towns running as normal as possible.
I know the pressures many of you are feeling and your cooperation and patience as we work through this difficult time is so appreciated by everyone.
In promising developments, gas has returned to all areas through a temporary pipeline, while work is continuing to repair the original pipeline.
The Macquarie River peaked at 6.64 metres on Monday night, just shy of the 6.7-metre record of 1998.
Our levee banks have held strong and our emergency services have worked tirelessly to keep the community safe.
Without the 24/7 assistance of our State Emergency Service (SES), police and traffic controllers this could have been a very different story.
The floodwaters moved quicker than anyone could have foreseen, but our emergency service crews leapt into action to protect us all.
Crews are working as quickly as possible to repair damaged roads across the region.
The sheer volume of roads affected means this this will take some time, so please be patient and take extra care when travelling.
The entire Central West has been affected by this latest flooding event, made worse by the fact much of our land is already saturated.
While the water is beginning to recede here, our thoughts are very much with our friends further west who are still in the grips of this emergency, many of whom have already been flooded several times this year.
Thank you again to everyone who has helped our community through the events of this last few weeks.
We couldn't have made it through it without you.
