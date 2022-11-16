Western Advocate

A big thank you to those who have adapted, assisted and responded | State politics

By Member for Bathurst Paul Toole
November 17 2022 - 10:00am
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole shares a photo taken Monday afternoon of Eglinton, looking towards Bathurst central business district.

IT has been a particularly challenging time for our region, with a significant gas outage followed closely by one of the biggest flooding events on record.

