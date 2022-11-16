Western Advocate

A discussion worth attending if you can secure a seat | Rural Notebook

By John Seaman
November 17 2022 - 10:00am
Poll Hereford calves with their Sunday best suits on.

BRETT Littler advises that the Local Land Services will host a sheep parasite discussion at Hampton on Thursday, November 17 at 1.30pm.

