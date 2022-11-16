BRETT Littler advises that the Local Land Services will host a sheep parasite discussion at Hampton on Thursday, November 17 at 1.30pm.
The details came to me at the last minute, but perhaps a call to the LLS on 6333 2300 could still secure a seat.
Senior district vet Bruce Watt will discuss current sheep parasite problems that are showing up quickly as the great season continues.
The venue for the two-hour discussion will be divulged when a firm booking is made.
FLOOD conditions are restricting consignments of livestock, grain and wool and product totals are fluctuating widely at most sales.
The record sheep and lamb yarding of 107,000 at Wagga Wagga last Thursday is a case at point.
Shearing hold-ups are occurring in every district and lots of quotes for wether shearing are being bandied about.
With the advent of premature shearing of wrinkle free Merinos being carried out in many districts, there may be red flags showing for breeders of thick skinned, heavy wool cutters in future years.
Every producer has to weigh up their options as very attractive meat markets have changed the wool to meat to re-stocker sheep balance.
LAST Friday's special store cattle sale at CTLX Carcoar once again showed the strength of demand at a regional saleyard.
Of particular interest was young Angus cows with six-week-old Angus calves that sold for around $4500 in lots of 30 or so.
Memories of the closure of Bathurst saleyards some years ago were renewed when Warrnambool City councillors recently voted to close their council-owned saleyards by a four-three vote in front of a gallery of 150 people.
The yards will close on June 30, 2023 and the $5.6 million that was set aside for a potential upgrade will revert to council's consolidated revenue.
THE unprecedented conditions that are still prevailing as the grain harvest gets into some sort of action has prompted the Birchip Cropping group to host a workshop to give growers and contractors some practical tips when rescuing bogged vehicles.
Some of the advice from the makers of Blake Snake Straps is of real value:
THE Ryan family at Georges Plains, who are widely known in rural industry, are having a good run with three young pacers - Chiseled, Ryan's Gangster and Excess Vitality - that have won races in two states.
Two of the young pacers are named after champion bucking bulls in the United States, while the origin of Excess Vitality's name may best be told by the family patriarch, Mark Ryan.
I hope that these three young pacers bring much success to Mark, June and John Ryan. The breed of their racing mares goes back over decades.
THE market in week 19 of the Australian wool sales, with an offering of 31,000 bales Australia-wide, saw an easing of 20ac/kg (minus 1.6 per cent), whilst in US dollar terms dearer by four usc/kg.
Business is tough at the moment into our major wool purchaser China.
Their domestic demand continues to be weaker than normal, and it is difficult for wool manufacturers over there to get a really clear and concise direction on where this demand is heading.
Thus, they are hesitant to purchase big quantities of any type for fear of being caught holding the baby.
Europe and China continue to be active on the better style and tested wools, however, it is the weight of wool that China takes on the lower strength and higher VM wools that is affecting the market.
Wools with coefficient of variation of hauteur (CVH) less than 42 per cent are being sought, with all of global partners being keen.
These types will ultimately end up in better quality apparels.
Week 20 has an early estimated offering of 35,000 bales Australia-wide.
