Always work in straight lines.

Look after your recovery straps; no wear and tear or they may break.

Move smoothly and accelerate evenly.

Assume the worst. Don't stand anywhere near the towing strap.

Get your tow straps checked by an accredited specialist regularly and don't use straps that aren't tagged.

A Header that is bogged to the axles will need lots of power from a rescue vehicle and rescue plans must be carefully made.