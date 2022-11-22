VERITAS House is working to make Christmas a little brighter for disadvantaged children in Bathurst, but it needs the help of the community to do it.
For the sixth year, the local charity has established wishing trees to ensure more than 220 children in the region can get a gift this Christmas.
Trees are located in the Veritas House Bathurst offices at 98 Keppel Street and 96 Bentinck Street, as well as at the Sale Street office in Orange.
There, people will find tags with the Christmas wishes of children who are either in out-of-home care, experienced homelessness, or are unlikely to receive a gift this year due to hardship.
In addition to the trees at Veritas House, Moodie's Pharmacy in Howick Street and Anytime Fitness in George Street will once again have Veritas tags on their Christmas trees for customers to collect.
Veritas House business development manager, Narelle Stocks, is hoping the community will get behind the initiative once again.
"Each year we are overwhelmed by the generosity of the Bathurst and Orange communities in supporting our Christmas appeal and we are hopeful the community will rally again to help us grant all the wishes on our trees," she said.
"In previous years we've had parents bring their children in to select a tag and purchase a gift, so they could learn the importance of giving gifts, not simply receiving.
"We've also had businesses in the region replace their office Kris Kringle with buying gifts for our clients, which was a huge contribution towards filling our tree and providing gifts to all of the children in our care."
The easiest way to support the Christmas initiative is to collect a gift tag from a Veritas House, and then return it by Wednesday, December 7 with the preferably unwrapped gift.
Alternatively, supporters can purchase a gift card for a local teenager or make a tax-deductible donation to contribute towards the purchase of a gift for a child via the Veritas House website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.