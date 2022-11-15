Crews working on gas leak in Church Lane, Kelso

A SMALL exclusion zone has been set up in Church Lane, Kelso following the discovery of a gas leak on Tuesday afternoon.
A spokesperson for Jemena confirmed the gas leak, saying fire crews had control of the site while crews from Jemena were en-route to the area.
"Fire crews have set up the exclusion zone," the spokesperson said, "and Jemena crews will come in and repair it."
The spokesperson said it generally takes "a couple of hours" to repair the leak, and there are currently six houses affected.
As for the cause of the leak, the spokesperson said it was too early to say what was responsible, adding it will be part of the review once repairs are complete.
It's been a huge two weeks for the gas company, which has worked around the clock following a massive gas outage on the Young-Lithgow Pipeline on November 2, which saw 20,000 properties in Bathurst, Lithgow, Wallerawang and Oberon cut off from gas.
Bathurst was reconnected on November 9, and Jemena advised that as of close of business on November 14, 100 per cent of customers in Wallerawang and Oberon had been visited to have their gas reconnected, and approximately 60 per cent of customers in Lithgow had been visited to have their gas reconnected.
"Those customers whose gas meters we were unable to access to reconnect their gas supply should contact Jemena on 131 909 to arrange reconnection," the spokesperson said.
Jemena anticipates having all residential and small business customers in Lithgow, Wallerawang, and Oberon reconnected in the next few days.
Customer gas supplies are currently being provided through a temporary LNG solution until a temporary pipeline solution is complete.
Completion of the temporary pipeline solution by the APA Group is subject to weather conditions and road access, following heavy rain and flooding in the region this week.
