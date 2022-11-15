Western Advocate

Crews working on gas leak in Church Lane, Kelso

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated November 15 2022 - 5:33pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire crews on site in Church Lane in Kelso. Photo: Anya Whitelaw.

A SMALL exclusion zone has been set up in Church Lane, Kelso following the discovery of a gas leak on Tuesday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.