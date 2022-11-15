Recap on the day as Bathurst recovers from flooding

AFTER the Macquarie River peaked on Monday, Bathurst watched as the river level slowly went down on Tuesday.
After peaking at 6.64 metres at around 3.30pm on Monday, the river had dropped below four metres by 5pm on Tuesday, with the river expected to continue falling throughout the evening and on Wednesday morning.
By 5pm on Tuesday, council had already starting putting up the railing of the low level bridge on Hereford Street, as more of it became exposed from the receding flood water.
READ MORE:
The State Emergency Service (SES) expects Bathurst may remain above the minor flood level (3m) until overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.
Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, the following areas may be impacted by floodwaters:
The Great Western Highway was closed to just one lane in both directions throughout Tuesday, after it reopened on Monday night.
A number of roads remained CLOSED by 4.45pm on Tuesday according to Bathurst Regional Council's Facebook page.
These roads include:
Flooding occurred after Bathurst recorded its wettest 24-hour period in a quarter of a century, with a majority of the rain falling between 11pm on Sunday evening and 1am on Monday morning.
Bathurst recorded 86.4 millimetres of rain to 9am on Monday morning, breaking the 25-year-old recorded set back in February 1997, when 92mm fell.
Flood levels exceeded that of the 1998 floods which peaked at 6.7 metres.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.