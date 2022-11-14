IMPACTED by injuries and viewed as a long shot? Well the answer to your problem is to call on super subs Paul Toole and Toko Tari.
It was that duo who came to rescue of Team Chesterfields in last Saturday's round eight Eglinton Tennis Club spring competition clash with Team Drop Ins.
While Team Drop Ins were the hot favourites, substitutes Toole and Tari served all the aces for Team Chesterfields in its eight sets to four victory.
They were the only two players of all 10 on the court to win each of their four sets.
It was a polished display of tennis from the pair and sent out a sound warning to the tall poppies that the depth of players in this competition can make any team a realistic threat.
Toole stepped onto the court with a 'fortune favours the brave' attitude, carving up his opponents with a wide range of crafty shots. He won his sets 6-1, 7-6, 6-4, 6-0.
It was truly pretty to watch Toole let his racket do the talking and bring his opponents down.
Tari upped the anti for Team Chesterfields, letting his opponents know just who the boss was. He played some inspirational tennis in winning his sets 6-2, 6-1, 6-4, 6-0.
Tari is no slouch when it comes to pressure tennis and is on the improve week-in, week-out.
Team Chesterfields captain Allyson 'iron lady' Schumacher was impressed with how well Toole and Tari handled the pressure tennis.
"With our regular players out it was always going to be a tough battle to take home the points, but Toole and Tari showed true grit on the court and dug deep to help steer our side to a captivating victory," Schumacher said.
Rob Mack and Matt Tree battled on gamely all day for Team Chesterfields, winning three sets between them.
The second match saw Team Wingbacks of Dave Craft, Bailey Honeyman, Harry Dang, Sarah Tree, and Graeme Stapleton beat Team Grandfathers 10 sets to five.
The star player in this match was Craft. He showed that he is no slouch when it comes to pressure tennis, his brilliant courtcraft skills doing the damage in his 6-4, 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 sets wins.
Well folks another great round of tennis in this year's Andrew Tree Upholstery spring competition.
Good hitting.
