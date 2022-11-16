TRYING out a new sport, making new friends and getting to experience the exciting atmosphere of competing at a state final - it certainly had group of students from Bathurst South and Eglinton Public schools smiling.
They were representing their schools in the state finals of the inaugural School Sports Unit inclusive tenpin bowling competition at Rooty Hill.
"The New South Wales School Sports Unit, with the Department of Education, like they have the PSSA carnivals and all that, they also have some participation opportunities for students with disabilities," Bathurst South teacher Laurie Clifford explained.
"They have bocce, come and try athletics, multi sports days and this year for the first time they have tenpin bowling. It's indoors and it's all inclusive.
"It allowed us to chose children from Kindergarten to Year 6, normally in a school team you'd have senior students, but being able to have students of a variety of ages made it a new opportunity."
The Bathurst South team of Mason Wakefield, Xavier Dove and Tyler MacDonald earned their spot at state by being the Western Region primary school champions.
The Eglinton Public side of Leo Cafe, Olivia Chapman, Xzavier Johnston and Michael Fullerton advanced on the back of a third at regionals.
It was an early start to get to Rooty Hill for the state final, but the students were eager and excited to be on their way.
Even the trip down brought with it moments to savour.
"They caught the bus together and made new friends on the way. Even though we had a long trip on the way, they were very excited," Clifford said.
"The kids now want to meet up again to have a play of another sport or something like that. So it's introduced students from the same community, to students in the same town they normally would not get to meet up with."
Once arriving at Rooty Hill with all the other primary and secondary school sides that had qualified, the Eglinton and Bathurst South bowlers joined in a huge day of fun.
"There were 34 lanes, so 34 finalists in the section - there were that many schools in the finals. Teams from all over New South Wales came to the finals," Clifford said.
"All players had to use the bumpers, that was part of making it inclusive, and they could use bramps or no ramps. It's not for students of a particularly disability, there were a number of students in wheelchairs or with vision impairments, hearing impairments, cerebral palsy, so sometimes they were assisted by their teachers to get the ball onto the ramp so they could push it off the ramp.
"It was a very nice experience and nice to watch."
The winning primary school side was Palmers Island Public School, while in the high school section Orange High was crowned champions and Anson Street School came third.
As for the Bathurst South and Eglinton students, they bowled and cheered and smiled.
"The kids had fun and scored over 700 points for the day between them," Clifford said.
"We were just having a good time cheering on other teams and watching how other kids bowled.
"The winners, each player in their team all got over 100 points every game. They played two lots of 10 frames and they added the scored together for their team."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.