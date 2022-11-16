Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bathurst South and Eglinton Public teams enjoy being part of School Sports Unit inclusive tenpin bowling state final

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated November 16 2022 - 2:28pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bathurst South Public School team were Western champions in the new School Sports Unit inclusive tenpin bowling competition and went to the state final. Pictured with teachers Josh Stibbard and Laurie Clifford, the team was Mason Wakefield, Xavier Dove and Tyler MacDonald. Picture supplied

TRYING out a new sport, making new friends and getting to experience the exciting atmosphere of competing at a state final - it certainly had group of students from Bathurst South and Eglinton Public schools smiling.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.