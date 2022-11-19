Meet the team that is there in a crisis

IN the last two weeks emergency services from across the Central West have endured crisis after crisis - a major gas outage in four regional communities and a major flooding event.
But, in Bathurst, a team of specialised emergency services workers, along with key stakeholders, have been working behind the scenes at Kelso's Rural Fire Service (RFS) control centre to ensure services are restored and the community is kept as safe as possible.
Two weeks ago, the region was brought to its knees after a gas outage on the Young-Lithgow Pipeline left 20,000 customers without gas.
Since then the team has led the reconnection efforts.
All Bathurst customers were deemed reconnected on November 9, and at the close of business on Monday, November 14, 100 per cent of customers in Wallerawang and Oberon were reconnected, with approximately 60 per cent of Lithgow completed.
But that same day Bathurst was hit with another disaster, the Macquarie River flooded for the fourth time in 60 days, and there were early fears the water level could topple the levee banks.
Thankfully, those fears were never realised and flood damage was kept to a minimum, thanks largely to the work of the team at Kelso.
Local Emergency Operations Controller, Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell said the last two weeks had been exceptionally busy.
"Originally we were dealing with the gas outage and disruption where the police were the lead agency. We had an EOC (emergency operations centre) up and running at Kelso with all functional areas in relation to the gas outage," he said.
"Yesterday (Monday, November 14) the EOC then incorporated the flood situation where the lead agency is the SES, so we then focused our attention obviously to the rising floodwaters and impact on the community and how we can address those concerns."
He said they looked at what needed to be put in place to reduce the risk of any inundation regarding assets in the area.
"We then focused on road closures and keeping an eye on damage to local roads, putting out messaging in relation to the floods and, on the gas side of things, looking at assisting APA with any equipment that may have been impacted or work sites that may have been impacted on the Macquarie River," he said.
He said the centre advised APA of the impending increasing level of water and got any issues those sorted.
"As well as ensuring any works already under taken, were, as much as we could, be effectively protected, so when the floodwaters recede we can get in and continue that work for the permanent solution of the gas supplies," he said.
Chief Inspector Cogdell said the EOC's focus on Monday was on the flood mitigation side of things.
"We just moved our focus from gas concerns to flood issues," he said.
"Now we are in more of recovery stage of flood then move back from EOC point of view to the gas and continue to finalise the gas situation."
"It was an extremely busy time, obviously we changed our focus and the SES were busy considering flooding along the Western Region and Central West."
He said, as always, the group worked together, pooling resources working towards the best outcome, which they got: no lives lost and no evacuations required.
"Everyone worked together as we always do," Chief Inspector Cogdell said.
"In the end, no evacuations were required; all that was in place, we had our evacuation centre on stand by.
"We planned for the worst and hoped for the best."
He said if there were any positives to come out of a busy few weeks, it was that the EOC was already up and running when the floods hit, which he said was enormously beneficial.
"Everything was in place and everyone who was involved was already there," he said.
"The only change was when we moved to a flood response, where the SES took the lead agency.
"Everyone else was still in the room; the ambos, the RFS, Fire and Rescue. They were all in place due to gas disruption, we just moved our focus to respond the flood."
While the past two weeks have certainly tested the community's resilience, the city's top cop, Supt Bob Noble, said at the outset the emergencies currently facing the Central West show the strength of emergency management apparatus in NSW.
"We are facing some of the most significant flooding in history in the Central West, but we can still put on such a strong response around this (gas outage)," he said.
"It goes to show the strength of the arrangements in NSW around emergency management," he added.
