Hereford Street low level bridge reopens to traffic

THE low-level bridge on Hereford Street has reopened to traffic after being closed for the past two days due to flooding.
Council workers had been onsite early this morning clearing debris and mud from the low level bridge, with the handrails being reinstated.
There is now one westbound lane open on the Great Western Highway and two eastbound lanes in operation.
Workers are continuing to remove water from the side that is coming from Raglan Creek.
Work is also underway to clear debris from the bridge over the Macquarie River on Freemantle Road and undertake any necessary road repairs.
The initial work will take around two hours to complete and the road will then be reopened around 9am.
There were mass road closures on Monday morning due to overnight flood-flashing, with the Great Western Highway temporarily closed after reopening that night.
Flooding occurred after Bathurst recorded its wettest 24-hour period in a quarter of a century, with a majority of the rain falling between 11pm on Sunday evening and 1am on Monday morning.
Bathurst recorded 86.4 millimetres of rain to 9am on Monday morning, breaking the 25-year-old recorded set back in February 1997, when 92mm fell.
