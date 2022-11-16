AS a four-year-old trying hockey for the first time Brooke Bateup had to be pushed onto the field by her mother, but that pushing led to a sporting passion that's became an integral part of her life.
In fact over the 38 years which have followed Bateup has given so much to the sport and her Waratah Hockey Club that she has now joined the ranks of the red and blacks' life members.
She was the first Waratah in nine years to be bestowed with the honour and while Bateup has given countless hours to the club, it was an something she never expected.
"Never in a million years, I never ever would've thought about it. Now looking back I think, yeah I suppose I have done a lot for the club, but it's only now thinking about it afterwards, never beforehand," she said.
"Like I never thought that I deserved it or should've got it, I was shocked.
"When I heard there was going to be a new life member was actually thinking 'This is exciting'."
Typically humble, as Bateup waited to hear who the new life member would be at the club's annual presentation night, both former and present team-mates sat alongside her.
And for Bateup, that's what made the moment even more special. Many of those team-mates have also been her best mates for more than three decades.
"It was absolutely fantastic, they're my best of friends from the Waratahs days, life long friends. It was great to catch up, they're just your best mates and that's why I've played all these years," she said.
"Looking back it's just crazy some of the phenomenal players I've got to play with like Rach Miller and Kellie James - it's just been such an awesome time with Tahs.
"Looking back after Friday night I keep remembering different bits and pieces and think 'That one was great, oh and that one was great too, that's right, that one'.
"So I can't pinpoint one moment, year after year we had the same group of girls who were my best mates. That's what you do it for, that was the highlight.
"It didn't matter if we were in the semis, if we didn't win a game or we won grand finals, we got to play together and play some great hockey. That's the best memory I can have."
Though Bateup has cherished her time as a Waratah, it was a shaky beginning. She didn't see much to like about hockey as a four-year-old.
But thankfully her mother Alison kept dragging her onto the field and forcing a stick into her hands.
"At first I wasn't interested one bit, I used to sub myself all the time, which was quite funny. I did that for a couple of years, from the age of four to six," she said.
"I was sick of Mum having to force me on the field. But it went from there and then I loved it. I lived and breathed it, I loved my hockey, absolutely."
Bateup's first competitive junior season came in 1990 and it was remarkable. Her Waratahs went undefeated, scoring 41 goals for and conceding just one, with the side coached by her father Graham.
She went on to win a lot more junior premierships and after graduating into seniors, Bateup was not only a key player, but captain as well.
"By geeze we've had some great years and we've won some close games and fantastic grand finals," she said.
"We played in the very last grand final for Bathurst Hockey before the creation of Premier League and we won against Souths. Then we backed it up and played in the very first Premier League grand final against CYMS.
"I was captain back then, Dad [Graham] and Ross James coached us."
As Bateup indicated, she captained Waratahs' inaugural Premier League side. She went on to coach them in later years as well.
In 2007 when Waratahs and Kelso merged to form Bathurst City for the Premier League competition, Bateup was co-captain.
She added more premierships to her tally, but they are one she feels Waratahs can lay claim to.
"I still declare Bathurst City was a shared deal. The only way for us to keep playing Premier League was to create that team, it was a joint venture," she said.
"So absolutely I've always been a Tahs girl, Tahs through and through."
This season Bateup was again impressing at centre half for Waratahs in the Bathurst Women's Hockey first grade competition.
She sparked plenty in attack, she made some key defensive plays and she was a threat on penalty corners. But more than that, Bateup inspired her team-mates with her natural leadership skills.
Her season ended prematurely as she broke her ankle, but Bateup continued to support Waratahs. She was the umpires co-ordinator for first grade and even did canteen duty while still in a moon boot.
"That's what you do for the club, you put your hand up, what's that saying? Many hands make light work," she said.
"I'm such a big believer if we can all do our little bit for the club it makes everyone's duty a little bit easier and we all have fun together."
Having fun is something Bateup has done on countless weekends in the red and black. She's grown up with some team-mates, she's played alongside her sister Kristy, she's been a mentor to emerging talents.
It's why she's respected by not only her fellow Waratahs, but the wider hockey community too.
It's why she now joins her mother and father on the list of Waratahs life members.
"That's unbelievable, it shows how long we've been in the club and we've lived and breathed it. It's in our genes, it's in our blood," she said.
