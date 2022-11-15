BATHURST has been dealing with heavy rain and flooding for the past two days, but now the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting something slightly different.
The bureau is forecasting snow possible above 1200 metres, as the region gets hit by below average temperatures on Wednesday.
The chance of snow comes after Bathurst is it be just a high of 12 degrees on Wednesday, 12 degrees below the average high for Bathurst in November.
READ MORE:
Temperatures are expected to stay relatively cool until the end of the week, with a high of 17 and low of 2 on Thursday and a high of 21 and low of 2 on Friday.
Its expected the weather will warm up over the weekend, with a high of 23 and low of 7 on Saturday, followed by a high of 20 and low of 13 on Sunday.
Sunday is likely to bring rain, however, it shouldn't be too much to worry about, with a 90 per cent chance of showers easing, which could bring up to four millimetres.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.