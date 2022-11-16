IT'S no secret the roads in the Bathurst and surrounding regions have taken a beating over the last few months, but after the flash flooding event on Monday, things are looking worse.
While road crews have been doing their best to maintain potholes in between weather events, the amount of flooding Bathurst has experienced in recent months has made the task very difficult.
As water continues to recede following the flash flooding event on Monday, November 14, the state of the roads is being revealed, and some - like Tarana Road and Freemantle Road - have had sections completely washed away.
"The extreme weather has wreaked havoc on our roads," Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said.
With the conditions of the affected roads still being determined, Mr Farraway said it's too soon to say what the plan will be.
"Because we are still under an emergency situation it is too difficult to ascertain the damage at this stage," he said.
"One thing that has been clear to me is the need for disaster funding that allows councils to build road and transport infrastructure back to better withstand extreme weather events, rather than on a like-for-like basis."
While some roads have managed to get away with a few new potholes, others have received more serious damage, with some sections completely destroyed.
Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell said the floods have majorly impacted the roads in and around the Bathurst LGA, and as a result road users are asked to abide by any new conditions and signs put in place.
"We're requesting that people abide by the road conditions and also abide by any road closures and change to speed limits and advisory signs," Chief Inspector Cogdell said.
"Please keep yourself apprised of livetraffic.com and also importantly the council website in relation to local road closures.
"We want everyone to get home safely and if the weather deteriorates, unless you need to go somewhere try to avoid travelling on the roads."
Chief Inspector Cogdell said while council has been doing its best to repair damaged roads, the more traffic that drives through and the more wet weather Bathurst receives, the harder the process will be.
