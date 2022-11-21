BIANCA Cox was once a modern day Rapunzel, but following her decision to donate her hair to charity, she is now feeling much lighter.
Forty centimetres worth of hair lighter, to be exact.
On Wednesday, November 16, Bianca Cox made her way back through the doors of MacKillop College Bathurst, following her year 12 graduation, in order to get the chop for charity.
"I'm cutting my hair off and donating it to Variety," Ms Cox said.
"Variety is a charity organisation where you can donate your hair to people who have cancer or a health condition, to make wigs.
"They also do a fundraising page, which I've done both and I've raised about $2236."
The main reason in which Ms Cox decided to donate her luscious locks, was to find a way to help those in need, after suffering from personal tragedy.
"My grandparents, they had cancer, sadly my pop died from it but my nan, she's still fighting," she said.
"Not being able to help them has sort of made me want to help others.
"I just want to be able to give something to someone that they haven't had the chance to have ... I can always grow my hair, they can't."
Though this is a cause that is clearly close to Ms Cox's heart, the decision to cut her hair wasn't one she made lightly.
"My hair from the end of it to the roots is about a metre long," she said.
"It's definitely one of my main parts of my identity because I've always been the one with long hair, so it's going to be a bit of a change after today."
The decision was made to have the life-altering haircut at MacKillop College, as a way to give back to the school that has showed her endless support throughout her fundraising journey.
"I started it here, I might as well end it here," Ms Cox said.
"Everyone here has donated and helped my cause, and I just wanted to show them that I'm doing this and let them be a part of it."
The haircut took place in the MacKillop gymnasium, with roars and cheers from students, as her hair was reduced to a mere 20 centimetre length.
Following the chop, Ms Cox said she was feeling positively overwhelmed.
"Overwhelmed, really overwhelmed, all my hair is gone," she said.
"It's just a bit strange, it feels very light.
"I never thought I would be able to do this ever, and maybe next time when I grow it out, I'll shave my head."
Ms Cox was feeling extremely proud of herself for her fundraising efforts, and she was also feeling great relief in regards to the money she will now save.
"I don't have to buy that much shampoo and conditioner anymore," she said.
Ms Cox is also still accepting donations for Variety via her Facebook page.
