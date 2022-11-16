Cityfit, d2f offering free showers for those in need after floods

WHILE the worst of the floods have past, Dedicated to Fitness (d2f) and Cityfit will be offering free showers to people in need.
The gyms announced the decision to offer free showers on Monday afternoon after the city was severed in two by major flooding.
It left hundreds of people stranded on the wrong end of town, unable to get home, pick up children and go about their general business.
While the highway has since reopened, d2f and Cityfit owner Mark Simons said he's happy to help out wherever possible.
READ MORE:
"Why not do what we can to contribute to people's overall comfort?" he said.
"It's not a big thing, but when we ran out of gas and people couldn't have hot showers, it's a major thing. If you can't get home, this will hopefully give a little bit of comfort."
Mr Simons said he's noticed how helpful the community has been since during the floods.
"From what I've noticed amongst the small business community we're associated with, there have been businesses who have contributed where they can to try and make things easy," he said.
"It's trying to help soften the blow from any impact they've had.
"Especially from the inconvenience from not being able to go home."
Mr Simons said the gyms will keep offering free shows "as long as there's a need".
"Given the week before we had no gas and the amount of about hot showers and how important they are for people's general day-to-day life, I thought what a great opportunity to make it a little easier for people who might be stuck in town," he said.
"We'll keep doing it as long as there's a need. We'll just wait and see how it goes.
"We're thankful that it's only a small inconvenience compared to other places like Forbes."
If anyone needs a free shower, call into Cityfit next to the Bathurst RSL or d2f at 21 Bradwardine Road.
Doors are open from 5.30am-8pm.
Towels are not provided.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.