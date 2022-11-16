Western Advocate

Cityfit, d2f offering free showers for those in need after floods

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated November 16 2022 - 12:20pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cityfit and d2f owner Mark Simons. Picture by Bradley Jurd.

WHILE the worst of the floods have past, Dedicated to Fitness (d2f) and Cityfit will be offering free showers to people in need.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.