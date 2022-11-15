Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Four Bathurst players named in the Western Zone Cricket squad

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated November 16 2022 - 10:55am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Pat's duo Connor Slattery and Cooper Brien have been named in the Western Zone opens side. Picture supplied

BATHURST batsman Cooper Brien is part of a new-look Western Zone squad for their upcoming NSW Country Championships campaign at Orange.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.