FLOODING in Bathurst has now eased with the SES issuing a statement to the community to monitor conditions along the Macquarie river.
The statement was issued to Bathurst and its surrounds saying residents should monitor conditions by checking warnings issued by NSW SES on their website and Facebook page, listening to your local ABC radio station, and following the latest weather information from the Bureau of Meteorology online.
The SES said flooding has now eased in the city, with the Macquarie River at Bathurst currently at 2.81 metres and steady. The Macquarie River at Bathurst is expected to remain below the minor flood level (3.00 m) over the next few days.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
They reminded people to consider the consequences of road and bridge closures.
"Damage to roads, bridges or buildings caused by flooding and landslips may still exist in your area. Consider the need to make alternate arrangements for work, children, and travel."
"Be aware of road hazards including mud and debris and remain vigilant as there could still be water in low lying areas."
Drivers are also reminded to obey all signs about road closures and instructions from emergency services.
"Never drive, walk, ride through, play or swim in flood water - it is dangerous, toxic, and may void your car insurance. If it's flooded, forget it. Fines may apply."
If you are isolated and require resupply, contact NSW SES on 132 500.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.