NSW SES asking locals to monitor the Macquarie River level

By Jacinta Carroll
November 16 2022 - 2:00pm
SES asking the community to continue to monitor the conditions along the Macquarie River. Picture supplied

FLOODING in Bathurst has now eased with the SES issuing a statement to the community to monitor conditions along the Macquarie river.

