THERE'S already one Bathurst Super Hooper at the ACT Brumbies, now there's another with huge wraps on the scene.
Tom Hooper, the Bathurst talent who made his Super Rugby debut in 2021, has been joined at the Brumbies by his younger brother Lachlan.
While Tom has spent the last two seasons forging a reputation as a hard working lock for the Brumbies in the Super Rugby Pacific competition and has gone on to become a member of the starting XV, Lachlan has also been making an impact.
He's impressed for Barker College and Combined Associated Schools and also captained the NSW Waratahs Academy under 18s.
"He's moved down with the Brumbies now so he'll be here for the next few years now in our academy program and stepping up to the senior squad in his third year," Tom said.
"It's pretty special to be able to train with him and I'm sure we'll have some good encounters on the field whether that's working together or working against each other.
"He's captain of the New South Wales under 18s team and he's actually just been named in the world 15 under 18s team of the year.
"It will be interesting to see him coming through the ranks, learning and growing as a player and I'm really excited to play together."
While Tom is excited is see the progress Lachlan makes, he freely admits there is a friendly sibling rivalry between them.
It's a rivalry his Brumbies team-mates and coaching staff are having fun with.
"He's being touted as the good Hooper brother, so don't worry, there's already plenty of stick the boys have given me," Tom laughed.
"You have pressure from your team-mates, but having your brother knock you off is something you don't want to have happen.
"I've been training hard to make sure he doesn't. A few of the coaches have been having a bit of a joke and gone 'How many years before he overtakes you. Like what do you reckon, one, two three? How many years before he's starting and you're off the bench?'
"I'm like gosh here we go, it's already started and he's only 18.
"He plays the exact same position as me, back row or second row. He's probably a bit more athletic so he can play [number] 8 as well, whereas I stick to six and second row."
With a three-year age gap between them, the Bathurst brothers have not played rugby together before.
While Lachlan still has developing to do before any potential promotion from the academy into the Brumbies' Super Rugby Pacific squad, Tom hopes they'll get the chance to wear the same colours in the build up to season 2023.
"We've never played together, so it will be exciting to maybe pull on a Brumbies jumper for a trial match at the start of the year in January and play with him," Tom said.
"There are three years between us, so when I graduated Stannies he was only 14, so it was a bit ambitious to ask him to play first XV back then.
"Now he's finally caught up to me so we can play a bit of senior footy together, so it will be pretty special when we do get to pull on a jumper together.
"It is quite funny, we'll be competing together.
"It's a big family at Brums [Brumbies], so to have my brother here is pretty special. It's very prideful for Mum and Dad having us both here in the same spot and potentially playing together in a couple of years."
Long term, Tom and Lachlan dream of one day wearing the green and gold colours of the Wallabies together.
"I think he's working towards that British and Irish Lions [tour] as well, so for us to be able to play against the British and Irish Lions in 2025, that would be pretty special," Tom said.
"Not many people would get to do that, so that's a big goal long term.
"But he's young now and wanting to learn and grow and I'm wanting to get better to make sure he doesn't overtake me, they're our short term goals."
