IT COULD take up to six months to repair the city's damaged roads, as Bathurst recovers from major flash-flooding.
Over the course of Sunday evening and Monday morning, the region was smashed by 86.4 millimetres of rain, with a majority falling in a three-hour period.
That rain resulted in widespread flooding across the Bathurst region that closed numerous roads.
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor, who got a first hand look at some of the worst-affected roads on Wednesday morning, said it could take up to six months to repair them.
"It'll probably take six months to do them all," he said.
"We'll start with the easier ones first - like the ones that'll take half a day or a day - to get them up and ready. Then we'll start the bigger ones, as soon as we can get them."
The worst affected roads include Tarana Road near Salt Walter Creek, with Cr Taylor believing 200 metres of road has been completely washed away.
Almost 30 metres of Freemantle Road was washed away too, near Frog Hollow, on the outskirts of Eglinton.
Cr Stumpy said the work to fix that will be extensive and will take "weeks" to repair but motorists are currently utilising an old one-way bridge to get through.
In order to get Rivulet Road back open, Cr Stumpy said 600 tonnes of dirt was brought in to fill in the damaged road and he expects that to be open to motorists by Thursday.
Cr Stumpy said the flooding could've been a lot worse had it not been for the levee banks.
"The council in their wisdom started this levee bank project back in the mid-1990s, following major flooding in the 1960s and 1980s," he said.
"The last major flood, 200 homes went under water. It goes to show that these levee banks and the flood mitigation scheme has worked.
"We've had some minor flooding, with a few homes affected at Georges Plains. It was very close at Perthville. We had a one out on Violet Street and three or four on Gilmour Street."
Besides a minor issue on Carlingford Street, Cr Taylor said the levee banks operated as intended.
"The levee banks hadn't been tested but they have now and they've come with only some minor issues," he said.
"The flood gates didn't work at Carlingford Street. That will be rectified. The flood gates weren't sealing properly on the river side, so we had to sand-bank them and they leaked onto Carlingford Street, but there was no damage.
"The residents were warn that they might need to evacuate but no one was ever evacuated."
Because of major flooding further west at Forbes, Eugowra and Molong, a lot more emergency services that deployed there.
It meant council deployed their staff to help up.
"Because of the major flooding of other regional areas, most of the SES, RFS and other emergency agencies that could help were deployed out there," he said.
"That left us short there so council workers jumped in. There's a sand bagging machine down at the depot, so they helped put sandbags together, to help the SES crews that were left here.
"Unfortunately it's taken people away from other jobs like mowing and stuff like that. We've moved them onto major jobs for now."
