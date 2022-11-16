VIRGINIA van Gend was encouraged to give Sunday's Toireasa Gallagher Handicap a go after greatly enjoying the Bathurst Cycling Club's Ladies Day event just a few weeks earlier.
It turned out to be a memorable decision.
Van Gend took out the 2022 Toireasa Gallagher Handicap after producing an excellent ride from the limit start, beating home Amanda Robinson by more than three minutes in a time of 43:07.
It was a victory that van Gend couldn't have imagined just a matter of several weeks ago.
Coming from a swimming background, van Gend gave triathlon a go for the first time before being encouraged to attend the cycling club's Ladies Day on October 23.
Van Gend said it was the welcoming atmosphere of that day which gave her the confidence to give the Gallagher handicap a shot.
"I just really ride for enjoyment. Swimming is what I love most, and a friend at the pool was in to triathlon and she said 'Why don't you give that a go?'. I did one and I felt really welcomed
"I started riding for that purpose. I had a lot of fun doing that. Then the cycling club put a ladies day on. I only raced on Sunday because of how welcoming the club made me feel on that day.
"I had heaps of fun and I learned plenty on skills on that day, with things like riding in a group and bike maintenance. We got to speak to experienced riders about you really need if you want to ride."
Van Gend's victory exemplifies what the Toireasa Gallagher Handicap is all about.
The race has become a popular way to bring new women's cyclists into a race that strikes the right balance between a competitive and welcoming environment.
"I thought that I was probably going to go for a bike ride by myself anyway on that day so I gave the race a go. I wouldn't have gone if I wasn't made to feel as supported as I was on the first day I went to the club," van Gend said.
"The handicappers were very, very kind to me on the day. I had a good start on the experienced riders. It was pretty terrible conditions in the wind and rain but I rode my gravel bike so I felt pretty confident on the slippery surface."
Van Gend wasn't even aware at first that she had claimed the victory in Sunday's event.
She started the day in a group alongside Tracey Robinson, Bec Wilson and Amanda Robinson, but began to power ahead from the bunch to record a comfortable win.
Fran Walker was third (with the fastest individual race time of 33:12) with Kate Tallentire and Lara Allen rounding out the top five.
Brigette Hands, Cathy Adams, Rosemary Stintson, Teagan Smith and Bec Wilson completed the top 10.
"I actually didn't realise I'd won. I just got on the bike, rode, got to the end and was pretty happy with the pace that I'd rode in those conditions," van Gend said.
"I know what a handicap race is but clearly I didn't process that on the day. Other people came up to me and said 'Congrats' and ... another said 'Yeah you won' and I think at the time I just didn't process how it worked.
"To win something like that is great. The intention behind the race is great, and Toireasa is great in encouraging anyone who wants to give cycling a go to get out there and try it.
"I'm very grateful to the cycling club for making me feel welcomed initially on the ladies day they had, because that gives you the confidence that you can have a go and not worry about the outcome.
"If what happened for me on the weekend encourages someone else to get on their bike and give it go then that would be amazing."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.