I took my wife to the emergency department at Bathurst Hospital recently.
We waited from 3pm to after 1am to see a doctor.
To put this into perspective, this is the duration of an international flight, say, from Sydney to Singapore.
We could not leave because my wife had a canula in her arm which we were told had to be removed by a nurse after my wife asked if she could go home and have someone else remove it.
At this stage we were just desperate to get out of the place.
I must stress that I am not complaining about the attention or care given by the overworked nursing staff.
I am aware that our healthcare system is in crisis and what my wife and I experienced is just a symptom of what is a country-wide problem.
Many people are experiencing much worse as I write this.
What I am asking is: what are our governments doing to improve the situation?
I know it is not just a money problem.
I can't help feeling that all hospital users are like canaries in the coal mine.
We are at the front end in sensing that something is wrong, but how many of us have to have bad experiences before something meaningful is done?
