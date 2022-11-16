Western Advocate

The best service around, offering hope, dignity and love | Letter

By Carmel Green
November 16 2022 - 4:30pm
The Bathurst Seymour Centre has received high praise from letter writer Carmel Green.

I would like to congratulate the Bathurst Seymour Centre for their wonderful care and support that they offer to the frail aged and their carers.

