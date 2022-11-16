I would like to congratulate the Bathurst Seymour Centre for their wonderful care and support that they offer to the frail aged and their carers.
Without this centre my husband and myself would not survive.
The centre offers care, hope, dignity and love to its participants and their family.
It is staffed by dedicated volunteers as well as knowledgeable, trained personnel who go out of their way to help us.
This is the best service that we have encountered since we have entered the minefield of aged care.
Thank you from the bottom of our heart.
