WHILE flooding in Bathurst earlier this week saw roads closed and paddocks damaged, the community has recovered quickly and rallied to help those living in other areas who were hit far worse.
Local resident Carly Turnbull, along with businesses Fully Promoted and Bathurst Grange Distillery, are all doing what they can to support the people living in Central West towns who have lost everything due to the floods.
Having grown up in Canowindra, Ms Turnbull knows a lot of people who now live in Eugowra.
After seeing the devastation the floods caused in the area, she made the decision to reach out to friends and family and ask them to give what they can.
Ms Turnbull, in conjunction with the Bathurst Harness Racing Club, took to social media announcing their plan to gather as many donations as possible before making the trip to Eugowra on Friday, November 18.
Ms Turnbull said the response has been overwhelming.
"It turned out to be quite a big thing, we've had a lot of generosity," she said.
"On Friday mid-morning there will be three horse floats full of packaged, bagged and boxed donations going down to Eugowra Showground.
"We're also going to take down lots of sandwiches, cakes and things like that to just give to volunteers, residents and family members who have come to help on the day."
Donations are still welcomed and appreciated up until Thursday afternoon, with cleaning products, personal hygiene products, clothes, bedding, baby products, and long life food items all on the list of what's needed.
Meanwhile, Fully Promoted is also acting as a drop-off point, working with the Orange Ex-Services' Club to collect much-needed items for flood-affected residents in the Central West.
Owner Liz Luisi said it broke her heart when she saw the devastation on the news, and knew she had to do something to help.
Anyone with new clothing items, cleaning products, personal hygiene or baby products can take it all into Fully Promoted, and Grants Express will drive the donations to Orange Ex-Services Club once a week.
"They're only taking new products at the moment and they're taking things like ladies personal hygiene products, baby needs like nappies and formula, a lot of cleaning products, blankets, pillows, non-perishable food items and also gift cards for Woolworths or Coles or something like that," Ms Luisi said.
"Todd at Grants Express has offered his services free of charge to once a week pick the deliveries up from here and take them down to Orange Ex-Services Club.
"Then they will feed them out to the local areas around Eugowra, Canowindra, Molong and Forbes."
Bathurst Grange Distillery will also be contributing to the cause, with all profits from gin purchases on Saturday, November 19, going to GIVIT, for localised funding to support community recovery in the Central West.
Co-founder Nick Jones said it's impossible to ignore the challenges small businesses and families have faced in the past week and they hope the money raised helps to speed up the recovery process.
The funds will be used to purchase items like food, hardware and general appliances for those who have lost everything.
