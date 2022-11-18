READERS may have seen reports in the media recently about some drastic actions taken by extremist climate and other groups to draw attention to their causes.
Protesters from the environmental protest group Last Generation recently splashed mashed potatoes on a Claude Monet painting Les Meules, also known "Haystacks", in a German museum in Potsdam.
On Twitter, they noted their aim to "make society remember that the fossil fuel course is killing us all".
Days earlier, Vincent van Gogh's Sunflowers in the National Gallery in London had tomato soup thrown over it by two activists from Just Stop Oil before they glued themselves to the wall beneath the painting.
Nearer home, two Extinction Rebellion activists glued themselves to a Pablo Picasso painting Massacre in Korea at the National Gallery of Victoria to draw attention to environmental causes ahead of the upcoming state election.
They were arrested and later released without charges being laid.
Extinction Rebellion have also caused serious disruptions in the Sydney Harbour Tunnel and in the central business district using similar tactics.
While no permanent harm has been done - the paintings were protected by glass and the protesters were unglued - serious disruption was caused to the public by these incidents.
Extinction Rebellion say that conventional approaches have failed and that shock tactics are needed to call attention to the dire state of the climate.
The NSW government wants to enact new laws with severe punishments for this sort of activity.
Are they justified in this?
I have attended a few protests in Bathurst and in all cases, care was taken that the public was not inconvenienced, and we did get some nice comments from passersby at both of them.
While I agree with these groups that there is a climate emergency, I don't think such extreme tactics are productive.
Climate change is manifesting itself in the form of bigger floods and droughts and people are rapidly realising that we need to take swift and firm action.
But by the same token, draconian laws are also counterproductive.
Any laws should ensure that peaceful sidewalk protests would not be targeted.
I think these groups are wrong in their approach, especially if they cause laws to be enacted that will stop our right to protest peacefully without inconveniencing anyone.
These groups are alienating people and reflecting badly on the entire climate change movement.
(Although I'm a member of BCCAN, this is my personal opinion)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.