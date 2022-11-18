Western Advocate

Latest shock tactics aren't sending the right message in climate fight | Eco News

By David Ashton
Updated December 8 2022 - 12:53pm, first published November 19 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Columnist David Ashton is all for peaceful sidewalk climate protests, not shock tactics. File picture

READERS may have seen reports in the media recently about some drastic actions taken by extremist climate and other groups to draw attention to their causes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.