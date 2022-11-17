AN Australian under 20s record, a Virtus Oceania Asia Games gold medal, roads blocked by floods and debris - it has been a dramatic week for Aaron Houston but there's even more to come for the Bathurst runner.
Houston is about to compete at the Virtus World Cross Country Championships in San Diego, California.
It is an elite sports event for athletes with an intellectual impairment and Houston, who flew out on Wednesday, can't wait for the challenge.
"I am excited to race and really looking forward to lots of competition, especially racing against the USA," he said.
"If I could finish in the top five I would be very happy, a medal could be possible, but I will be very young for the open men's age group.
"It's a great opportunity."
Houston has been running in cross country events since he was 14, with the Virtus World Cross Country Championships set to be his first experience competing overseas.
However, it won't be his first international experience.
Last week Houston, a T20 classification competitor, was in Brisbane competing at the Virtus Oceania Asia Games.
It was the first time the event had been staged in the Asia Pacific region. Houston marked it by winning the five kilometre race and running an Australian under 20s record for his classification on his way to bronze on the open men's 1,500m.
In his gold medal run, Houston finished more than eight seconds ahead of his closest rival.
"I won the five kilometres race, it was a little bit tactical, I took the lead in the last four laps," he said.
"I felt I was strong enough to win at that stage and my lead got bigger each lap. I did 16:04, it was three seconds off my best time."
In the 1,500m event, Houston was the only under 20s aged competitor in the open men's field.
Still, he was part of an Australian podium clean sweep as he placed third overall in a time of 4:21.09.
He bettered the former under 20s record by an impressive 3.5 seconds.
"That was harder work, I went from fifth to with two [laps] to go to third in the last lap," Houston said.
"I thought 'What would my coach say in last 800? He'd say start to move up'. There was a strong wind in the straight, so I am sure I can improve my time this season.
"This games was great for my classification, as we don't get as many opportunities to represent Australia. We hope the next one will be in Asia."
While those track events will be different to what Houston faces in San Diego, it shows he is in good form.
Houston qualified for world's after an impressive performance at the cross country nationals in August, covering the three kilometre course in a time of 10:27.
"I got selected after being the first T20 over the line at the national cross country men's para race. I placed second overall and first in the under 20s," he explained.
So with the confidence that comes with being an Australian cross country champion and his strong performances in Brisbane, Houston was excited to pack his bag for his latest running challenge.
But before that, he faced another one given the heavy rain which left Bathurst and its surrounds flooded earlier this week.
The road from his house into Bathurst was collapsed in some sections and cut off by debris.
Even trying the alternate Box Ridge dirt road didn't work with the causeway flooded.
So along with his mother Helen, Houston had a nervous in their 4WD while waiting for the causeway to clear.
"I knew it was going to be a problem," he said of the floodwater.
"But because we had another day to travel I thought we would get through the dirt road if we left earlier. We couldn't wait in case we got more rain.
"I was happy when we got to Springwood."
The course he will race on at San Diego is a 2km grass loop along Mission Bay Park, the back end of which includes five small hills.
"I would like to thank everyone that has helped me with the gofundme fundraiser and my mum and coach Bradley Woods," Houston said.
"Also uncle Jim for always driving me to Sydney competitions and giving us a base in the Blue Mountains."
