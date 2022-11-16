FIRST he hit 100 driving wins for the season, then he notched up his maiden Group 1 victory, and on Wednesday night trainer-driver Nathan Turnbull enjoyed one of his most successful meetings ever at Bathurst.
The in form team of the trainer-driver delivered again at the Bathurst Paceway, Turnbull picking up four wins across the eight-race meeting.
It was an effort which has put him in reach of another milestone too, as Turnbull now has now trained 96 winners this season.
Each of those wins have come with a smile on the 40-year-old's face, but his first success on Wednesday night brought with it a particularly wide one.
When taking out the For A Reason at Cobbitty Equine Pace (1,730 metres), Turnbull also posted his first win with Diletto.
A five-year-old gelding, Diletto joined Turnbull's stable three months ago.
Owner Tony Licastro, who also has horses like Don Arthur and Marmita with Turnbull, had put in a lot of work to get him right after more than eight months away from racing.
"He [Licastro] thought he'd have a go with this fella, he'd been to hell and back but he really looked after him and fed him up," Turnbull said.
"I pretty much had to get him to trust the human race again ... but he's good horse to do anything with.
"He's got a motor, he's really well bred, he just hits his [front] knee really hard when he runs which will stop him from going to great heights, but we're just going to have a bit of fun with him."
From barrier one Diletto ($1.75 favourite) went straight to the lead on Wednesday night and there he stayed.
Diletto led by around a length over Red Envy on his shoulder as the bell for the final lap sounded.
As he swung for home his rivals lined up five wide across the track in pursuit while Isobel Ross hunted down the inside with Just Won More, but Diletto was in control.
He won by 3.5m over Just Won More ($13) in a 1:59.4 mile rate.
"He really done it easy, I didn't even turn the whip around, he done it super easy," Turnbull said.
Turnbull's son Jett has done plenty of work helping prepare Diletto too and when the Bettors Delight x Priceless Gem gelding added a win to the five placings he'd already delivered the stable, he enjoyed it as much as his Dad.
"Jett does a lot a with him driving him at home. He's really as quite as a lamb, he's a beautiful ole horse. He's paying everyone back now, he's been a little dude since we got him, he's been super consistent," Turnbull said.
"Because he hits his knees he does a lot of galloping and cantering work and a lot of stuff in the water to keep him away from giving his knees a good 'ole whack."
After Diletto's win, Turnbull also saluted with Euro Beat ($12), Camanchi Warrior ($7.50) and Badboybeau ($1.15 favourite).
With five members of his team set to run at Dubbo on Friday night, he could move even closer to the 100 training wins in a season milestone.
