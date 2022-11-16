Western Advocate
Nathan Turnbull enjoys his first win with Diletto in big night at the Bathurst Paceway

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated November 17 2022 - 11:54am, first published 8:00am
Nathan Turnbull was delighted after winning the opening race at Bathurst on Wednesday night then went on to win three more. Picture by Anya Whitelaw

FIRST he hit 100 driving wins for the season, then he notched up his maiden Group 1 victory, and on Wednesday night trainer-driver Nathan Turnbull enjoyed one of his most successful meetings ever at Bathurst.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

