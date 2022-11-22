Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Menzi White excels in her first year of league tag with Oberon Tigers

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
November 22 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oberon Tigers league tag player Menzi White.

MENZI White hadn't even played league tag until 2022, but at Oberon Tigers' end of year awards, she cleaned up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.