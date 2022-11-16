Super human effort keeps city afloat in tough times

IN the last two weeks, Mother Nature has thrown everything she has not only at Bathurst, but the larger Central West.
We've had gas pipes rupture, lost our ability to heat our homes, cook and have a hot shower.
The city has also endured its fourth flood event in 60 days, and the latest, on Monday, saw the Macquarie River peak just centimetres below the 1998 record, with fears at one point the rising water levels would topple the levee banks built to protect us.
Despite the challenges of the past two weeks we have seen a community come together. Neighbours, work colleagues and friends all opened their homes, sharing any resources they had.
Businesses did likewise. Those not reliant on gas opened their doors to help out those who were.
Behind the scenes, an army of volunteers, mostly from our local emergency services, joined forces with gas staff, where they worked long hours, seven days a week. Less than two weeks later they transitioned to a flood response.
In particular, the State Emergency Service and Rural Fire Service have gone above and beyond.
Their volunteers have been working 24/7. They were there, helping people when they need it.
Council staff cannot be forgotten either.
They too have been working around the clock, filling sandbags or building the temporary levee at Kelso when on Monday it looked like the water may topple the existing levee banks in place.
In the early hours, of the morning they have been out closing the roads, preparing for the onslaught of waters, and once they started receding, were out again inspecting roads to ensure they were safe to travel on, minimising any risk to our community.
Likewise, our emergency services leaders worked long hours at the Emergency Operations Centre based out of Kelso.
The have led the community through what can only be described as a logistical nightmare, first the gas outage and then the floods, managing any risk to the city.
For now it appears the worst of the flooding is over, and the gas crisis addressed in Bathurst, so while we have the chance, it's the perfect opportunity to say thank you to everyone who played a hand in getting the community through the past two weeks.
Your efforts are valued and appreciated. We simply could not have gotten through this without each and every one of you.
Likewise, to everyone in the community who helped out, sharing their shower when their was no gas, or cooking a meal for a neighbour when they were unable to do so: well done.
And no doubt, the same people who got us through our own tough times will be among those helping our nearby neighbours also affected by flooding as they try and re-group in the days, weeks and months ahead.
Already we have seen a massive response from people wanting to help the Eugowra community, which is just another indication of the great community in which we live.
Great work, Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.