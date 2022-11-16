Western Advocate

Super human effort keeps city afloat in tough times

Updated November 19 2022 - 6:24pm, first published November 17 2022 - 8:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Super human effort keeps city afloat in tough times

IN the last two weeks, Mother Nature has thrown everything she has not only at Bathurst, but the larger Central West.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.