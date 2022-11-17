THEY may not be big on experience, but when it comes to skill Bathurst duo Max Hemsworth and Jake Kearney are considered some of the finest futsal players in country New South Wales.
The Scots All Saints' College duo have been named in NSW Country futsal teams and will play at the national titles in Melbourne come January.
Hemsworth will line up for the under 14s while 11-year-old Kearney is one of the younger members in the NSW Country under 12s squad.
They earned their spots after impressing at a one-day trial at Bathurst Indoor Stadium on November 6.
"We had a trial here, we just did drills and then played some games," Hemsworth said.
"I didn't play it, but I just went to the trial. I'd played normal soccer and they're pretty much the same.
"I've played outdoor all my life to be honest and I thought I'd just give this a shot."
Futsal is a five-a-side game played indoor, with a smaller, harder and less bouncy ball than is used in soccer.
Games are shorter, but fast-paced and high intensity.
Though Hemsworth hadn't tried futsal prior to the trial, as he mentioned he is well versed with soccer.
He represented the NSW Country under 14s at the 2022 National Youth Football Championships at Coffs Harbour.
He also plays for Western NSW FC in the Football NSW Boys' Youth League.
Like Hemsworth, Kearney has played plenty of soccer but only has limited futsal experience.
He'd only played four games of fustal before attending the trial, but the skills he'd developed outdoors saw him impress.
"I wasn't that confident I'd be selected, but I thought I'd but a chance," Kearney said.
"I started playing outdoor soccer but then I thought futsal might be a bit better, I like it more because it's faster and yeah, definitely more skilful.
"I played outdoor since I was like five. I started and played until under 9s with [Bathurst] '75s then for one year in under 10s I played with Scots and then I played for [Macquarie] MeerKats."
Though both boys are not sure what to expect at nationals, they are eager to line up for NSW Country.
"It's going to be fun going down to Melbourne, having a holiday but also playing futsal will be good," Hemsworth said.
"I'm excited but I'm also a bit nervous," Kearney added.
As for what team they'd most like to beat at nationals, the duo were united in their opinion. It's Queensland.
The tournament will run for five days with close to 1,000 participants and over 100 teams being involved.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.