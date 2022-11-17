Western Advocate
Max Hemsworth and Jake Kearney will represent NSW Country at futsal nationals

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated November 17 2022 - 2:05pm, first published 1:00pm
Max Hemsworth (under 14s) and Jake Kearney (under 12s) have been selected in NSW Country futsal teams and will head to the national championships in January. Picture by Anya Whitelaw

THEY may not be big on experience, but when it comes to skill Bathurst duo Max Hemsworth and Jake Kearney are considered some of the finest futsal players in country New South Wales.

