XANTHE Booth doesn't mind admitting she was one of those kids that used to be "dancing in the background" when she first experienced rugby league, but now it's a very different story.
Now Booth relishes the chance to down bigger rivals in defence and scoot through gaps in attack at part of the Panorama Platypi opens side that plays in the Women's Western Rugby League competition.
Now she laughs at how her attitude to the sport has changed from the time she played under 7s alongside her current Platypi captain Zarlia Griffiths.
"I used to play under 7s with her way back when," she said.
"But she went hard, I was just dancing in the background. It makes me laugh to see how far I've come.
"When I found out about the Platypi club I though I may as well give it a go. It's been awesome, I love it. It definitely hasn't disappointed, that's for sure."
The 20-year-old first linked with the Platypi earlier this year when the WWRL played a summer competition due to COVID delays in 2021.
Her maiden season was a premiership winning one too, Booth having been part of the Platypi side which beat Woodbridge 18-10.
She played through that decider with a broken finger - not something the dancing under 7s Booth would have ever imagined.
"It was the ring finger on my right hand. It just did it in a tackle, it just hyper extended the wrong way, I tackled a prop and her weight against my weight, she's obviously going to win," she said.
"I was coming into a scrum and I thought 'That doesn't feel too good', but yeah I played the full game."
That grand final success added to a resume which had already included rugby union premierships as a Bathurst Bulldog in seasons 2020 and 2021.
It also gives her some bragging right over brother Nick, who plays league for St Pat's.
"Yes it definitely annoys my brother, first season and I win a grand final," she said.
"He has had his fair of winning, but whether it be league or union, every season I've played in I've won grand finals. It's been a good run."
Having played two seasons of union, when Booth decided to give league another crack there were skills that carried across.
There was still an adjustment period, but now she's made a home for herself in the number nine jumper.
"My first game I almost like placed the ball back instead of getting up and playing the ball, so that was a close one," she laughed.
"I was always out on the wing because I didn't know much about the game, it was just a safe bet putting me there.
"But one day Dad was like 'Why don't you give dummy half a crack?' That got stuck in my head and I thought I'd work towards that.
"Kev [Grimshaw], being such a good coach, he randomly one day last season told me 'You're dummy half, get out there'. Ever since then I've been playing number nine.
"I actually really like being in the middle because all the big girls look at me and think 'Yep we're going to kill this little thing' but then I wrap around their legs and hold on for dear life.
"It's all about attitude, if you go in scared you're going to get bumped off. So I just go in like 'we're on here'."
This Saturday Booth and her fellow Platypi will head to Mudgee to take on the Midwest Brumbies in the last round of the current season before finals.
Booth scored her first try for the Platypi against the Brumbies in round five, a game her side won 46-4.
"I just saw a gap in the defence line and just flew for it and got it," she said. "That definitely built my confidence up."
The Platypi, who are vying with current ladder leaders Goannas for the minor premiership, will be favourites to beat the Brumbies again.
But even in her short time in the sport, Booth has learned not to take any opponent lightly.
"Our competition has been all over the place, one minute there'll be a team dominating, but then they'll get flogged by someone out of nowhere," she said.
"So it's kind of hard to gauge what any results will be really. Home advantage always comes into play too."
For Booth, who already knows her side will play finals football no matter the result against the Brumbies, the goal is just to keep improving and doing the job that Grimshaw gives her.
"At the end of the day we're just there to play footy, we don't let the pressures get to us. We know what we've got to do and what we need to work on," she said.
"I'm very much still learning, but I personally think that I am learning quite fast. So in a way I am starting to pick things up a notch, with the female game expanding you're exposed to so much talent and you get to learn from people around you as well as watching on TV."
Saturday's match at Glen Willow will kick-off at 2pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.