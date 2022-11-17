Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Panorama Platypi in the hunt for Western Women's Rugby League minor premiership

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated November 17 2022 - 4:39pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xanthe Booth is enjoying ripping into league as a Panorama Platypi. Picture by Phil Blatch

XANTHE Booth doesn't mind admitting she was one of those kids that used to be "dancing in the background" when she first experienced rugby league, but now it's a very different story.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.