Western Advocate

Bathurst family encourages people to support McHappy Day

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated November 17 2022 - 1:01pm, first published 1:00pm
Hayley, Oliver, Isabel and Edward Fraser at Ronald McDonald House. Picture supplied

THE Fraser family is encouraging people to support McHappy Day, knowing firsthand the difference that the Ronald McDonald House fundraiser makes for families like theirs.

