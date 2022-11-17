THE Fraser family is encouraging people to support McHappy Day, knowing firsthand the difference that the Ronald McDonald House fundraiser makes for families like theirs.
Oliver Fraser was diagnosed with an optic nerve glioma, which is a tumour behind his right eye, when he was two years old.
Now seven, he has spent the last few years in and out of hospital for treatment.
The family was living in Dubbo when he was diagnosed and now call Bathurst home.
Being so far from Westmead Children's Hospital added an extra layer of complexity to getting him to his appointments, but mum Sarah Fraser said being able to stay at Ronald McDonald House eased the pressure for them.
"It makes a huge difference. You're not having to fight your way around Sydney, being so close to Westmead Children's Hospital; just a walk across one road makes a huge difference for our family," she said.
"We can go there, have a comfortable bed, have access to the supportive volunteers and some food, and be able to know that that side of things is all taken care of and we don't have to worry about traffic the next morning, getting to appointments.
"We can come and go. For a family like us - there are six of us - it makes a huge difference."
Thankfully, Oliver is doing much better these days, however he still needs to go to Sydney once a year or so.
Ronald McDonald House continues to welcome them and provide the support they need.
"We continue to use Ronald McDonald House in Sydney when we attend appointments down there that might take a little bit longer these days," Mrs Fraser said.
"They've been supporting us for about five years now. We head down there when Oliver has a MRI or we need to be down there for a little bit longer appointments, or the night before for an early appointment."
McHappy Day will be held on Saturday, November 19 and is the largest annual fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities.
The event raises money to help seriously ill or injured children and their families stay together and close to the care they need, while undergoing treatment or surgery in hospital.
People can support McHappy Day by purchasing a Big Mac from McDonald's restaurants or via McDelivery, with $2 from every one sold going directly to Ronald McDonald House Charities.
They can also buy a pair of $5 Silly Socks or Helping Hands for $2, $10 or $50.
Alternatively, people can make a donation online by visiting www.rmhc.org.au/give.
Ms Fraser encouraged people to show their support on McHappy Day, so more funds can be raised for this vital service.
"It helps families like us and I know many other families in the region that it helps as well," she said.
"... Without the people supporting Ronald McDonald House through days like McHappy Day, they wouldn't be able to open. We wouldn't be able to have that security when we've got medical appointments."
