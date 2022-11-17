SIX Bathurst players will look to deliver New South Wales glory when the Over 50s National Veterans Cricket Championships get underway at Adelaide this Sunday.
Brett Roach, David Glasson, Scott Traves, Shane Broes, Kim Taylor and Russ Gardner are part of the NSW squads that will fight for national success at the event, which runs across five days.
For City Colts skipper Gardner it will be his first time at a national vets campaign after he became eligible this year.
He will be a part of NSW's division two over 50s team.
"I turned 50 this year, so I nominated for vets. I played up at a vets tournament in Newcastle earlier in the year and I had a couple of performances there Off the back of that, and performances over the year, I gained selection into the NSW squad," he said.
"Vets cricket has been really competitive. There's still so many good players who are still playing competitive cricket all across the state, including grade cricket in Sydney.
"It's quite a strong competition and it's great to see so much enthusiasm and a high skill level."
Gardner will be joined by Roach in the NSW Waratahs side in the division two competition.
The pair will start their competition this Sunday morning with a game against the WA Sandgropers.
Gardner expects a strong standard of play in his debut appearance for his state's vets side.
"As I understand, in the first grade team there's a couple of players who play for the Australian over 50s side and are still playing in grade cricket in Sydney," he said.
"You want to try and make sure you're contributing to the team. I'm not sure where I'll be batting but wherever I play I'll be setting goals with the bat and hoping to contribute."
Glasson will be playing for the NSW Possums in the division three over 50s tournament.
Taylor and Traves line up with the NSW Koalas in division four (with the former as skipper) and Broes will captain the NSW Kookaburras in division five.
