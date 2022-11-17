Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bathurst players look to deliver NSW glory at National Veterans Cricket Championships in Adelaide

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated November 17 2022 - 12:11pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SIX Bathurst players will look to deliver New South Wales glory when the Over 50s National Veterans Cricket Championships get underway at Adelaide this Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.