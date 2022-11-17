Western Advocate
Macquarie River continues to gradually drop after peaking on Monday

November 17 2022 - 11:30am
The Macquarie River level on Thursday morning. Picture by Bradley Jurd

THE MACQUARIE River has dropped significantly since peaking at just below seven metres on Monday, but there's still some time before it'll go down to the pre-flood level.

