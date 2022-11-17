Macquarie River continues to gradually drop after peaking on Monday

THE MACQUARIE River has dropped significantly since peaking at just below seven metres on Monday, but there's still some time before it'll go down to the pre-flood level.
At around 3pm on Monday, the Macquarie River at 6.64 metres, with the river well below the flood risk at around 1m only 24 hours early.
River levels dropped below the major level (5.70m) in the early hours of Tuesday morning, below the moderate level (4.50m) late on Tuesday evening and below the minor level (3m) around midday on Wednesday.
By midday on Thursday, the river level was just above two metres high, as it continues to gradually drop.
Bathurst recorded 86.4 millimetres of rain to 9am on Monday morning, the most rain the city has received in 24-hour period since February 1997, when 92mm was recorded.
Flood waters peaked just before the 1998 floods, which hit a high of 6.7 metres, but those floods were much more devastating as the levee banks had not been completed.
