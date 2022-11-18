THE humble Big Mac may have been the saviour for many, whether during a long road trip, or following a big night out, but on Saturday, November 19, the Big Mac will be a saviour of a different kind.
This Saturday is McHappy Day, which sees two dollars from every Big Mac purchase donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).
RMHC provides essential care and support for families with seriously ill children, who have to travel far from home to receive medical support and care, and allows them refuge in specialised accommodation, close to necessary treatment centres.
This year, both the Bathurst and Kelso McDonald's restaurants will be participating in McHappy Day, which is a cause they are always willing to get behind.
"It's one of our most fun days of the year," said marketing manager of McDonald's Bathurst and Kelso Nikita Williams.
As well as donations to McHappy Day being made through the purchase of Big Mac's, there are many other ways in which these donations can be made.
"We sell helping hands, so there's a $2, $10 and $50 helping hand, which you can make that donation and then take the hand away with you or leave it at the restaurant," Ms Williams said.
"There's also silly socks, so there's adult and kids silly socks in two different designs; a hamburger and fries, or you can just make a donation in one of the collection buckets on the day."
McHappy Day will also serve as a fun way for members of the public to integrate with members of council.
"We have great support from councillors ... and we're hoping to have a few special guests down here attempting to make Big Mac's, helping in the drive thru and just mingling with the community," Ms Williams said.
Owner of McDonald's Bathurst and Kelso Todd Bryant said that this was council's way of contributing to McHappy Day.
"It's quite funny, especially when you try to watch them make an ice-cream cone or a Big Mac," he said.
"These burgers generally do not go out to the public because they would be a bit too sloppy," Ms Williams assured.
Adding to the novelty of seeing local celebrities get their hands [or gloves] dirty, by making burgers and Big Mac's, the day will also see the addition of other attractions.
"There will be raffles and prizes and things throughout the day as well," Ms Williams said.
"The Bathurst restaurant has a Dr. Suess theme, so if any kids would like to come dressed in costumes that they have, there will be opportunities for photos and that type of thing.
"The Kelso restaurant is having a jungle theme, so it's a really fun day for families to come down and support a great cause."
This year, Bathurst and Kelso McDonald's are attempting to surpass the fundraising total of 2021.
"Last year we raised over $13,000, this year we're hoping to raise $15,000," Mr Bryant said.
This is a cause that is close to Mr Bryant's heart, as he has met several families who have made use of the Ronald McDonald House in Orange.
"I've had the honour of being able to meet with a lot of the kids and families of RMHC and I've been a part of it for over 30 years," he said.
"When you see the families and see the children, your heart breaks and you just can't do enough for them.
"Obviously having the families close to the children in times of need helps their healing process."
Mr Bryant said that McHappy Day has always been a cause which the Bathurst community has been keen to contribute to, and expressed his thanks to all of the businesses, and all the devoted townspeople who continue to support RMHC through McHappy Day.
