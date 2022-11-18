COMMUNITY radio is well known for its support of Australian music, and 2MCE has a long record of championing our local industry.
We continue to celebrate Australian music with the launch of HomeGrown on Wednesday evenings at 6pm.
Presented by Charles Sturt University communication student Remy Naughton, the program features alternative and independent Australian music, with a focus on contemporary artists from diverse backgrounds.
The program includes interviews with upcoming artists, new releases, and music from the Central West.
Remy's passion for Australian music began at a young age after being exposed to a range of different artists.
"Growing up, my dad would always have Australian music on. In the evenings after work, he'd be listening to music in his shed and that exposed me to how much talent we have in our local music industry," she said.
The program will uncover unsigned independent artists and give airplay to Indigenous music, LGBTQIA+ producers, and artists from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.
"There's so much talent that doesn't get spotlighted on mainstream stations. I'd like for people in the community to hear that talent on 2MCE," Remy said.
Some of the artists you'll hear include Spacey Jane, Baker Boy, Genesis Owusu, Teenage Joans, The Ryans and many more.
Tune in at 6pm Wednesday on 92.3 Bathurst, 94.7 Orange or stream online at 2mce.org. You can follow HomeGrown on Instagram @HomeGrown2MCE, or on Twitter @HomeGrown_2MCE.
2MCE Community Radio serves the communities of Bathurst and Orange, and enhances the diversity of choice in our local media.
If you're part of a music, cultural or arts community in our region, we'd love to hear from you.
You might like to volunteer to produce a radio show, create short segments or contribute interviews.
You may also be interested in getting involved in station governance and operations across programming, sponsorship and fundraising, and training.
We also love to hear from local musicians in the Central West.
You can contact us on 6338 4790 or 2mce@csu.edu.au.
